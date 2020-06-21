COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 907 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
The newly reported cases brings South Carolina's total confirmed cases up to 24,661, with one probable case. Greenville County reported the second highest number of new cases, right behind Charleston.
DHEC continues to urge South Carolinians to take the necessary steps in helping slow the spread of the virus. Steps one can take to protect themselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
Read the opinion page of today's paper to get a real explanation on why there is a surge in cases around here. The governor should mandate mask wearing for a trial period.
