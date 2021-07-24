Crash 3.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 4.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 5.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 1.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 3.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 4.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 5.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
Crash 1.jpg
Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021).
EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials respond to a scene after a man is hit by a car while on a motorcycle in Easley along Brushy Creek Road and East Lee Road.
The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
MORE NEWS: 1 injured in shooting along Hwy. 28, Anderson Co. deputies confirm
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.