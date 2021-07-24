car crash

Officials respond to crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road (viewer submission/ July 24, 2021). 

PHOTOS: Crash in Easley on Brushy Creek Road

1 of 4

EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials respond to a scene after a man is hit by a car while on a motorcycle in Easley along Brushy Creek Road and East Lee Road. 

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more. 

MORE NEWS: 1 injured in shooting along Hwy. 28, Anderson Co. deputies confirm

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.