JONESVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has been injured after their car was hit in a shooting at a gas station in Jonesville, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene on Furman L. Fendley Hwy. at 5:22 p.m. Deputies say upon arrival they were told that a fight occurred at the gas pumps and a car had been shot.
Deputies were later notified that the victim pulled over on Pine Street in Spartanburg County.
Deputies says one victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies have the person of interest and there is no threat to the public, according to the Sheriff's Office.
