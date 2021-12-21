SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A woman was injured after a shooting at Blackstock Apartments, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 9:24 p.m. to the Regency at the apartments on Rosson Lane.
Deputies say the found a woman that had been shot. She was taken to the hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says deputies.
They have identified a suspect and are currently attempting to find him.
This is an ongoing investigation.
