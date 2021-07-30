GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are investigation a shooting that happened in a house on Country Club Road in Greer.
Deputies say they arrived on scene at around 5:47 p.m. to find a woman with one gunshot wound. They say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.
Greer City Police also assisted deputies on this call.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 23-CRIME.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will Update this article when we learn more.
