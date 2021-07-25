ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that a man was shot along Highway 28 Bypass in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded along Hwy. 28 Bypass after a drive by shooting was reported.
The man was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.
ACSO says that the incident is believe to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim of shooting along Ebel Ct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.