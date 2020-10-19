COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The NCDOT reports that one lane of I-26 West has reopened at Mile Marker 61 near Columbus after a crash.
The Columbus Fire Department said a lumber truck had overturned and asked drivers to avoid the area.
The westbound side of the interstate was closed just before 4 p.m.
By 7:50 p.m., the NCDOT website stated that the right lane had reopened in the area.
