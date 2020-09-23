LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case — but not for her death.
Brett Hankison was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors.
Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
More news: School officials say T.L. Hanna hit while walking to school by another student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.