GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has been airlifted to a burn center after a fire in Greenville, according to South Greenville Fire Department.
Fire Chief Joel Finley said a crew pulled one person from a house fire on Garrison Road. Joel said the person was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.
He also mentions that everything is contained inside the house.
The fire department is investigating the fire. We will update this article if we learn more.
