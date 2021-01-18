Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officials near Gaffney are investigating following a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.
According to Cherokee County dispatch, the shooting happened at a home along River Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Details of what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time, but we're told at least one person was airlifted to the hospital.
We'll update as we learn more information.
