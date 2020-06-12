Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating after they say a woman was was found dead early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, around 12:20 a.m. they responded to a home on Joe Black Road in Williamston for a shooting.
Once on scene, deputies say they located an adult female who had been shot at least one time. Deputies say when they arrived she had already died.
Detectives and forensic investigators have responded to the scene and right now the investigation is ongoing.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
