Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating after one person was shot, and an officer discharged his weapon outside a night club overnight.
Police say it all happened around 1:14 a.m. at Club Rehab located at 93 Kensington Drive in Spartanburg.
According to Major Art Littlejohn, officers were in the parking lot of the Circle K adjacent to Club Rehab when they heard a disturbance and responded to the commotion.
Police say officers witnessed a male suspect wearing all red with a gun in his hand. During the incident, one of the responding officers discharged his firearm, but police say he did not strike the suspect.
Police say the suspect was then taken into custody and transported to the jail.
While on scene, officers say several shots were fired by someone in the crowd outside, on the opposite side of the club. Shortly after, police say a victim drove to the hospital in a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot would to his upper chest with non-life threatening injuries.
Police contacted SLED to investigate the incident following an officer firing his weapon, as is standard procedure with all officer involved shootings.
We'll update as SLED releases more information into the investigation.
