Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning along South Center Street.
According to police, officers arrived on scene just before 3 a.m. and found a man laying on the ground with several people surrounding him.
Police say when they got to the victim, his t-shirt was already soaked with a heavy amount of blood.
Officers say the victim was in and out of consciousness, but was able to tell them he was returning home from Howard Street and parking his moped when an unknown male approached him from behind and shot him. The victim told the responding officer he was unsure how many times he had been shot.
EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Spartanburg Regional Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
A suspect description is unavailable at this time and police are continuing to investigate. We'll update as more information becomes available.
