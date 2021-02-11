SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash on Blackstock Road Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Arbours West Lane around 4 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy witnessed the driver of a black Cadillac driving turning from Reidville Road onto E. Blackstock Road with a loud exhaust and squealing tires. Deputies activated their lights and sirens and began to pursue the suspect who they say accelerated, started weaving in and out of traffic, passing cars in the median.
The sheriff's office said taking into consideration the suspect’s reckless driving and excessive speed, the time of day, the heavy traffic in that area, and the approaching school zone, deputies terminated the attempted traffic stop in the vicinity of Paradise Lanes. Similiarly, a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol also abandoned pursuit after speaking with the deputy.
A short time later as they approached Bradford Drive, deputies and troopers discovered the black Cadillac had been in a violent collision with another vehicle and attempted to render aid to the victim, while also detaining the suspect.
A viewer shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show a vehicle that had been split in half. This photo cannot be shared publicly at this time.
On Thursday, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 36-year-old, Jessica Ruth Munyon, of Vista Drive in Moore, SC. The coroner's office says Munyon died on scene.
Due to both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County deputies calling off a pursuit for the previously mentioned reasons, agents from SLED and investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.
At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released.
