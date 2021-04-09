Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department says they are investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment complex on Allen Avenue that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
Officials say that the fire is currently under control.
According to officials, one occupant was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, but no other injuries are reported. The Red Cross was requested to help displaced occupants.
The Ashville Fire Department FMO is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
For more information on how to prepare for a fire or respond to an emergency, please visit Fire Education | The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov).
