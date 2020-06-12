generic shooting
Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County are responding to a shooting that happened early Friday morning. 

According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:07 a.m. for a shooting at a home along West Julie Court. 

We're told the victim had to be transported to the hospital. At the time of writing, their condition is unknown. 

We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. 

