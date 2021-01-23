Lottery Jackpots

A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just purchased for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at the lottery ticket vending kiosk in a Smoker Friendly store, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cranberry Township, Pa. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing after more than four months without a winner. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One winning ticket has been sold in the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The top prize drawn on Friday is the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was sold at a Kroger store in Novi, Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

Friday night's drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

