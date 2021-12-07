Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson and Ava Lee Pierce

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - A baby who was abducted in Raleigh Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials said 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce was taken by accused abductor, Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, 34. The pair was last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road in Climax, NC heading in an unknown direction.

