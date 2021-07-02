PERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been canceled after the missing baby boy that was abducted in Person County was found safe.
The Person County Sheriff's Office announced that update on Facebook Friday.
Baby Gabriel was described by deputies as around two-foot-six and weighing 21 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shorts. Gabriel has a mole under his left armpit, a birthmark on the right side of his forehead near his hairline and four teeth on the top of his mouth and bottom as well.
Deputies described Gregory as approximately six-feet-tall and weighing 190 lbs. with long black dreads and brown eyes. Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on the shirt and light jeans with patches. He also has a tattoo of a dollar sign on his right eye, "Love" and "Hate" written on both hands and the letter 'G' on his right arm.
