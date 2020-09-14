Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions players in the Upstate may want to check their lottery tickets.
Officials say someone in Simpsonville will be $10,000 richer following Friday night's drawing.
According to the SC Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Spinx on Fairview Road in Simpsonville. The ticket holder matched four white balls and the gold Megaball number to win the $10,000.
Friday night's winning numbers were: 3-15-42-48-56 Megaball: 13
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.
Tuesday night's estimated jackpot stands at $119 million.
