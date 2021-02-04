Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County say a reward is now being offered for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a horse on Harmon Road.
According the the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred on Highway 417 in Moore on or about January 6, 2021.
The owner of the horse is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.
Deputies say the reward is valid for the next six months and anyone with information can contact Animal Control Office Jorgensen at 864-562-4093. Tips can also be made via Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
