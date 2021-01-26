SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER alert issued for a missing 10-year- old girl in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office says that a citizen identified the vehicle suspected to be carrying Breanne Marie Jones along Harper St. in Clinton, North Carolina.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, suspects Johnathan Jones and Christina Edge fled the vehicle into a wooded area with Breanne Jones. Deputies, police and the FBI were able to locate Breanne who was unharmed while also locating the suspects, according to the release.
Deputies say that Breanne was released into the custody of the Department of Social Services.
According to the sheriff's office Johnathan Jones has been charged with injury to real property and misdemeanor child abuse while Christina Edge is charged with probation violation.
Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing and it is possible that more charges will be brought forward. According to the release, kidnapping charges were not immediately brought forward because DSS did not have a non-secured custody order in place for Breanne Jones.
The alert was originally issued by the Sampson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, Breanne Marie Jones was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoodie, red leggings, white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes, and she wears glasses.
Deputies said Breanne Marie Jones was a allegedly abducted by Jonathan Lewis Jones and Christina Renee Edge in a red Chevrolet Impala that has a spare tire on the rear passenger side.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sampson County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.
