EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Looking for work? Stop by Easley High School this morning for a drive-thru job fair featuring 11 Upstate employers looking to fill more than 100 positions.
SC Works Worklink is sponsoring the event with Alliance Pickens South Carolina, USA.
Job seekers can head to the student parking lot, check in and then make their way through the lot. Each employer will have a station set up and will provide people with information on positions and how to apply for them.
Employers will include:
- Wilbert Plastic Services
- King Asphalt
- Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.
- The Foothills Retirement Community
- Phillips Staffing
- Velvet Drive Transmissions
- era-contact USA
- Kentwool Yarn
- Central Textiles
- HTI Human Technologies, Inc.
- Reliable Automatic Sprinkler
Most positions will be full time, but some part time positions will also be available.
The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
