GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – What officers at the Greer Police Department first thought was a disturbance call ended as a special story.
A 101-year-old woman called 911 Thursday and was heard yelling before disconnecting.
Officers were sent to her home believing there was a disturbance, but soon found out the woman desperately needed a new wheelchair. Her legs were swollen, and she was in desperate pain.
After a few phone calls, however, a generous citizen donated a larger chair to the woman.
As soon as she sat down, she began talking about how much better she felt!
