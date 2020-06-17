SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright and Beverly Allen, the mother of Regina Allen, addressed the community on Tuesday, again pleasing for answers nearly two months after 32-year-old Regina Allen was killed and her boyfriend was injured in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting.
The shooting happened on Miller Pointe Drive in Inman on April 20. Regina Allen was shot multiple times and deputies said her boyfriend also suffered a gunshot wound.
"The killer didn’t only shoot my daughter. He shot a hole in all of our hearts," Regina Allen said during a news conference Wednesday. "Her daddy, her sisters, her brothers. We wake up every morning and it’s like a new hole that’s shot into our hearts."
Allen and the sheriff announced a $10,000 reward in the case on Wednesday, but the sheriff said there is an expiration date. Someone will need to come forward within the next six months to be able to collect the reward money.
“Think if this was your daughter, wife or sister. Look into your heart and get rid of your fear," Wright said, asking anyone who knows something to speak up.
Beverly Allen said she is praying that the goodness of God will overtake the killer and lead that person to come forward.
“I have peace knowing Regina is with the lord and my mother. I have no satisfaction knowing this killer is still out there. I will have satisfaction when we have an arrest,” the grieving mother stated.
