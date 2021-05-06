GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An 11-year-old boy has a road to recovery after being hit by a car in Greenville County on Thursday night.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10 p.m. and they along with firefighters blocked off the road. They say that the crash occurred near a home along North Franklin Road.
Highway Patrol says the driver was a 20-year-old with a one-year-old child in the car. They add that both people were properly restrained and seat belted into the car.
The driver struck 11-year-old King Clinkscales while traveling south on Franklin Road, according to Highway Patrol. King's father tells us he is autistic. He suffered two broken legs, one broken arm, one broken wrist, and internal injuries from the accident, says his father Joe Clinkscales. Highway Patrol says King was taken to Prisma Health. Clinkscales says his son does not have any life-threatening injuries, but he does have a lot of surgeries ahead of him.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver is not facing any charges right now for the crash.
King's parents have also started a Gofundme page for him here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-11-yr-old-who-was-hit-by-vehicle?utm_medium=social&utm_source=messenger&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet
Stay tuned, we are working on getting more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.