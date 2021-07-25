ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An 11-year-old girl was shot on Saturday night along Phillips St., according to the Anderson Police Department.
Officers say that the girl was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment, but her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
There is currently no information on a suspect at this time, police say.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
