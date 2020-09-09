Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rangers with the National Parks Service say an 11-year-old child was killed in a fatal collision, Sunday, along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
According to the NPS, around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, a motorcycle traveling southbound near milepost 297 was forced to take corrective action when a vehicle in front of him braked suddenly. Rangers say this action caused the motorcycle to enter the northbound lanes where it collided with a pickup truck.
The driver of the motorcycle, Jason Kruk of Taylorsville, NC was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries. His 11-year-old son, riding on the motorcycle with him, was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials say both were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.
