GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – While former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis continues to fight his conviction on a misconduct charge, Solicitor Kevin Beackett has confirmed that his office has dismissed the 12 pending charges against the former lawman
These charges were dismissed on February 5:
- Five counts of "Misconduct / Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance"
- Five counts of "Misconduct in office"
- "Obstructing justice"
- "Perjury "
Bracket provided a letter he sent in late January announcing his decision to no longer pursue the those charges. Read it below:
Lewis was found guilty of misconduct after a trial in October 2019 and served less than a month in prison before being released on bond as he appealed the conviction.
Robert Kittle with the SC Attorney General's Office said the appeal for Lewis' statutory misconduct in office conviction was argued earlier this month and is now awaiting decision from the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Kittle said Solicitor Brackett's decision to dismiss the 12 remaining charges will not impact the decision on the pending appeal verdict.
"That decision will not have any impact on Lewis’s conviction currently on appeal or the consequences that stem from that conviction," Kittle said in an email. "Solicitor Brackett can probably best answer any questions related to the other charges as our office has not any involvement with those to the best of my knowledge."
