CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A teenager has died after falling from a hotel balcony in North Carolina.
Chapel Hill Police say the 13-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at the Graduate Hotel on West Franklin Street Saturday just before 11 p.m.
The child landed on the third floor.
The cause of the fall is under investigation.
In a press release Sunday, police did not release the name of the teen or any other details about the incident.
Once known as the Franklin Hotel, it reopened as the Graduate in 2020.
