GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a man has been sentenced to 18 years after sexually assaulting a Greenville County boy for a year.
According to Wilkins, on June 27, 2018, police responded to the victim's residence after the child's mother made a call to police saying that her five-year-old son told her he had been sexually assaulted by 30-year-old James Nathan Owens. The victim said that Owens had assaulted him on approximately seven occasions at the boy's home.
After initially denying the accusations, Wilikins said Owens pled guilty on Tuesday to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Second Degree. The Honorable Edward Miller sentenced Owens to 18 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Wilkins mentioned that evidence presented at a plea hearing established that between June 2016 and June 2017, 30-year-old James Nathan Owens sexually assaulted a young boy.
