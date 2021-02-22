DENTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old in Davidson County who was abducted on Feb. 11 is over and the man accused in her disappearance is dead, according to a news release from the sheriff's office
Authorities had been searching for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress, who was last seen on Feb. 11 in Denton.
Deputies said they learned that 38-year-old William Ice of Mercer County Pennsylvania was the suspect in the case and obtained warrants charging him with first degree kidnapping and soliciting a child by computer.
Two police officers in Arkansas found the suspect's vehicle at a McDonald's on Saturday night.
After a confrontation with those officers, deputies said Ice took his own life.
One of the Arkansas officers was also shot multiple times but is expected to recover.
Savannah ran from the vehicle during the confrontation and was later rescued by state troopers.
Davidson County deputies said they were working to get the child back to North Carolina on Sunday.
