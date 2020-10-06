Sunset, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials say 14 year old Isaiah Oertel from North Port Florida was traveling with a camp group on a two week hike on the Foothills Trail from the Oconee area to Table Rock.
On Monday evening, officials say the group stopped at Laurel Fork Falls where the waterfalls feed into Lake Jocassee.
"We had received reports that he had slipped off the top of the waterfall and where crews unfortunately found him was about 80 feet from the top of the waterfall," said Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director Pierce Womack.
Oretel died on the scene from blunt force trauma around 7 p.m. Monday evening according to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly.
Emergency Management says this is the fourth emergency call at Laurel Fork Falls and the second fatality just this year.
More news: Deputies: Oklahoma woman charged on prostitution after undercover operation in Oconee Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.