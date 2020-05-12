RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is now seeing more than 15,000 reported COVID-19 cases, with its death toll rising to 577.
As of 11 a.m. on May 12, NCDHHS said 15,346 people have tested positive for coronavirus. However, according to a new report, officials say 9,115 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Monday.
577 people have unfortunately passed away. 475 are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
202,244 tests have been completed by state laboratories as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Avery County remains the sole North Carolina County without a reported case of death related to COVID-19. Mecklenburg County has the highest number of cases with 2,148 and 62 deaths.
