COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday announced 15 new coronavirus deaths in South Carolina and 123 new cases of the virus.
The new numbers bring the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,735 and those who have died to 192.
14 of the deaths were in elderly patients across multiple counties, including two from Greenville County. The 15th death was a middle-aged person from Clarendon County.
As of Tuesday, DHEC said new projections show South Carolina could see as many as 1,208 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,064 confirmed cases on May 16, DHEC said.
The good news is DHEC said 76 percent of people with coronavirus in South Carolina have recovered. 24 percent remain ill.
MORE: DHEC deploys rapid-testing devices & supplies to facilities throughout SC, including 4 in the Upstate
