OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a 15-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after a car collided with a forklift on Friday along Wells Highway in Oconee County.
Troopers say that a forklift was being offloaded from a truck along Wells Highway as two Chevrolet Camaros were both headed east on the highway when the 2015 Camaro took evasive action and ran off of the road and into a fire hydrant before colliding with guy wires that were stabilizing a utility pole.
A 2012 Camaro struck the forks on the forklift and damaged the roof of the vehicle and troopers say that this vehicle was the one carrying the injured 15 year old, who was a passenger.
The drivers of both cars sustained minor injuries, SCHP says.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Highway Patrol.
