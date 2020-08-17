Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Powerball® ticket sold in the Upstate will make someone $150,000 richer when they cash it in.
According to South Carolina Education Lottery Officials, the winning Powerball® ticket was sold at the E Z Trip on Highway 72 west in Greenwood.
The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® to win $50,000. The winner purchased the Powerplay and tripled their winnings when the multiplier of 3 was drawn.
Saturday night's winning lottery numbers were as follows:
5 - 12 - 34 - 45 - 56 Powerball®: 3
The South Carolina Education Lottery says more than 9,100 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. But it didn't just happen in Greenwood.
According to lottery officials, a second ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Orangeburg at the Gaz-Bah #14 on Chestnut Street.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
