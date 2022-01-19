GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The U.S. Geological Society (USGS) said another earthquake has hit South Carolina.
According to USGS, the earthquake hit at 8:09 on Wednesday near 3.9 miles east of Elgin and 21.1 miles east northeast of Columbia.
This makes the 15 earthquake since Dec. 27.
USGS reports a magnitude 1.6 #earthquake occurred near Elgin, SC, at 8:08 this evening (1-19-22). Info: https://t.co/rTsaX49GAn #sctweets pic.twitter.com/due0svoaQA— SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 20, 2022
