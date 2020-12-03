WASHINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old east Georgia boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes following the shooting death of a 15-year boy.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the juvenile was arrested Monday following the Nov. 25 shooting of Mitaiveon Tutt in Washington.
Investigators say Tutt and the unnamed boy were playing with a gun when it went off.
The unnamed boy is being held by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
He’s also charged with reckless conduct, possessing a gun during a crime, evidence tampering and possessing a gun while under 18.
Wilkes County deputies found Tutt wounded at the house where the shooting was reported. He died Saturday at an Augusta hospital.
