SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says that a teenage girl is missing out of the Greer or Taylors area.
According to a release, 16-year-old Emma Biggerstaff could be in the company of an adult male.
Emma is described by the NCMEC as measuring at around five feet, eight inches in height and weighs around 250 pounds. Her nose is pierced and she has a tattoo on her arm, according to the release.
NCMEC says that anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office at 1-864-596-2222.
MORE NEWS: Family of homicide victim increases reward for information to $10,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.