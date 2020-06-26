Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, organizers announced the 16th annual Artisphere festival, presented by TD Bank, once rescheduled for August, has now been cancelled.
Organizers say concerns about the health and safety of artists and patrons played into the decision to cancel the event.
“After months of careful deliberation, we feel that cancelling the event is the right thing to do for our artists and patrons,” stated Linda Hannon, President, Artisphere Board of Directors. “Asking artists to travel from across the country to Greenville isn’t prudent at this time and the social distancing protocols we would want to put in place to keep patrons safe would restrict festival attendance by 80%. It would not be the experience Greenville residents and visitors have come to expect from Artisphere. We are confident this is the right decision for our organization.”
The festival was previously moved from May to August in the hopes that the threat of the coronavirus would be lessened. State health officials instead say Greenville has become a hot spot in the state for the virus.
Artisphere will instead offer a virtual festival that will include artist galleries, live chats and demonstrations, at home DIY activities and more.
Plans are currently underway to make the virtual festival happen and will be shared at a later date. Details will be available here and on the Artisphere social media channels.
We'll update when we know more.
