GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Artisphere presented by TD Bank, Greenville's nationally recognized fine arts festival, is transforming into a virtual event the weekend of October 2-4.
The festival was previously moved from May to August in the hopes that the threat of the coronavirus would be lessened. After months of not much change in the pandemic, organizers came up with Artisphere- The Virtual Experience.
Organizers say The Virtual Experience will feature the work of over 70 professional artists from around the country. Each artist will have multiple pieces for sale in an online marketplace, where patrons can seamlessly browse and shop from a varied and curated selection of art, from potter to oils to jewelry.
The Virtual Experience will also include favorites from past Artispheres, such as metal-smith Ryan Calloway and chalk artist Nate Baranowski, live from Chicago, as well as Kidsphere activities and Artist Demos.
Art patrons can experience Artisphere presented by TD Bank-The Virtual Experience October 2-4 by visiting the Artisphere website at Artisphere.org.
More news: Michael B. Jordan pens powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.