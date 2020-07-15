GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate blood drive is gearing up for its sixteenth annual event this weekend.
The Rock N' Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive will take place from Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 18.
The Blood Connection, Outback Steakhouse, Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 93.3 The Planet and Classic Rock 101.1 are partnering to host the event.
Organizers say donations are needed now more than ever, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague South Carolina and the nation.
Those who donate blood will receive a commemorative t-shirt, a $10 Outback Steakhouse or Walmart gift card, a free Bloomin’ Onion® voucher, be entered to win a signed Badflowers guitar, and be entered to win tickets to see Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in Charlotte on June 24, 2021.
The Blood Connection is continuing to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing for all who complete a blood donation.
There are multiple The Blood Connection locations where one can donate. They can come to the locations Thursday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Greenville Center (435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC)
- Greenwood Center (341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC)
- Easley Center (5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC)
- Seneca Center (1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC)
- Spartanburg Center (270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC)
- Asheville Center (225 Airport Road, Arden, NC)
- Hendersonville Center (825 Spartanburg Hwy, Hendersonville, NC)
- Anderson Mall (HOURS: T-F 2-7pm, Sat: 12-5pm; inside next to Dillard’s)
If you can't make it to a The Blood Connection center, the following locations are available for donations:
Friday, July 17th
- Outback Steakhouse Greenwood (454 Bypass 72 NW, Greenwood, SC; 4:00pm - 8:00pm)
- Outback Steakhouse Gaffney (945 Factory Shops Blvd, Gaffney, SC; 4:00pm - 8:00pm)
- Outback Steakhouse Hendersonville (250 Mitchelle Drive, Hendersonville, NC; 4:00pm - 8:00pm)
- Walmart Boiling Springs (4000 Highway 9, Boiling Springs, SC; 2:00pm – 7:00pm)
- Walmart Laurens (917 East Main St., Laurens, SC; 2:00pm – 7:00pm)
- Walmart Simpsonville (3950 Grandview Dr., Simpsonville, SC; 2:00pm – 7:00pm)
Saturday, July 18th
- Harley Davidson (4110 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC; 10:00am – 3:00pm)
- Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (302 Paddock Drive, Greer, SC; 10:00am – 2:30pm)
- Devenger Place Community (302 Paddock Drive, Greer, SC; 9:00am – 2:00pm)
