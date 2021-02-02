GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - CVS Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 17 CVS Pharmacy locations in South Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 11.
According to CVS, approximately 15,300 total doses will be given out at participating CVS pharmacies throughout South Carolina, including Anderson, Clemson, and Greenville. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations.
CVS Health says individuals meeting the criteria and looking to get vaccinated on Feb. 11 will be able to book an appointment as early as Feb. 9. Walk-ins will not be provided the vaccine.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health in a news release. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”
