ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson County teen accused of murder went before a judge Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said he was called to the hospital after a shooting happened on East Market Street at Fortson Homes Apartments shortly after 11 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the hospital, Shore said. Later Tuesday, he identified the deceased as Deandre Shymear Williford.
Shore says Williford lived on East Whitner Street - nearly three blocks away from where he was shot.
Later, Police say that Samere Jaleel Anthony Jackson, 17, was arrested in connection to the incident.
Jackson now faces charges for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Wednesday morning, Jackson faced a judge in bond court who informed him of his rights. The judge told Jackson that due to the charges he faces, his bond would have to be set by a circuit court judge. That hearing is expected in May.
