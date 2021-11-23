SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. will host the 17th annual United Community Bank Turkey Day 8K in downtown Spartanburg.
Organizers say the 8K will take place on Thanksgiving morning at 7:30 a.m. The event will start and finish at the intersection of Spring Street and West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.
Registration is a $10 donation towards active living and healthy eating initiatives in Spartanburg county. Participants are also encouraged to bring healthy canned goods to benefit TOTAL Ministries.
Onsite registration starts at 7 a.m. You can pre-register for the race here.
"The Turkey Day 8K is my favorite way to start Thanksgiving morning. I love the atmosphere surrounding the event; everyone is happy, grateful and ready to celebrate this day!” says Lindsey Graham, Marketing and Events Director at PAL.
Custom Turkey Day socks will be given to the first 75 women and 75 men to finish, another unique event tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.