Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are working to clear I-85 northbound in Anderson County following a crash Friday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 4:25 a.m. around the six mile marker. That's between Old Dobbins Bridge Road and Highway 24.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina that an Amazon truck overturned, blocking both lanes and entrapping the driver.
We're told the driver has been transported to AnMed Health. The seriousness of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Crews are currently working to clear the wreckage and reopen the interstate.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we know more.
More news: Heavy rain threat through Saturday, plus watching the tropics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.