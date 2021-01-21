Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the City of Greenville announced the 185-space paved parking lot in Unity Park is now open to the public.
Visitors can access the new parking lot via Nassau Street and follow the pedestrian pathways tp The Commons and other Welborn Street businesses.
Officials say Welborn Street will be closed this Friday, January 22, to allow for continued construction of Unity Park.
Until the park’s official opening in the spring of 2022, access to Welborn Street businesses will be via Nassau Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.