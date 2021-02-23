SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a fire along Lapear Drive.
The coroner said 19-month-old Brooklyn Foster was pronounced dead on scene at 3:30 p.m.
Sheriff Chuck Wright told FOX Carolina crews that a neighbor tried to run in and save a child and another neighbor.
The Spartanburg Fire Department release the following statement:
"Our thoughts and support go out to our brothers and sisters at North Spartanburg Fire Department this evening as they deal with a very tragic and emotional event. We, along with Duncan, Tyger River, and others are covering their area in support."
