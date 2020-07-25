BETHUNE, SC (FOX Carolina) The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake Saturday morning just west of Bethune, South Carolina.
The 2.2 magnitude quake reportedly hit around 5:55 a.m.
USGS officials say it happened 7.3 miles west of Bethune and 42.9 miles northeast of Columbia.
MORE NEWS:
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Here are details of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis' memorial ceremonies this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.